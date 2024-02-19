Katsina Assembly honours NAN Correspondent, 3 others

Katsina State House of Assembly has honoured the correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abbas Bamalli and three others for their commitment and sacrifices in covering the activities of the assembly.

Others honoured were the management of Katsina State Television Service (KTTV), Sadiq Bindawa of Katsina Post Online, and Abubakar Muhammad, the assembly’s cameraman.

The Speaker, Alhaji Nasir Yahaya-Daura presented cash and certificates to the awardees on Monday at the Assembly’s complex.

He said that those honoured had displayed professionalism in reporting the activities of the House.

Yahaya-Daura said that he initiated the award to recognise excellence and selfless service.

“Your contributions through positive reportage concerning the assembly and the state in general made us honour you today.

“Since I became the Speaker, we have decided to initiate this kind of gesture to appreciate performing journalists covering our activities.

“Therefore, this will also serve as an avenue to encourage you, and also encourage others to be more dedicated in their duties.

“I assured you that we’ll continue to have this programme every year as part of our efforts to appreciate journalists and other staff of the assembly,” he said.

The speaker said his office would remain open for journalists seeking clarification on any issue related to the assembly. (NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli