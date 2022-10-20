Katsina Assembly holds valedictory session for deceased lawmaker

Abdullahi Shugaba

The Katsina State House of Assembly on Thursday held a valedictory session in honour of Alhaji Aminu Ibrahim (APC-Bakori), who died on Oct. 10.

The lawmakers eulogised the deceased at the session, presided over by Deputy Speaker Shehu Tafoki and extolled his good qualities, praying to Allah to grant him eternal rest.

Speaking, Alhaji Shamsudeen Dabai (APC-Danja) and Alhaji Isa Kuraye (APC-Charanchi) extolled the good virtues of the deceased and prayed to Allah to grant him eternal rest.

Contributing, Alhaji Bala Kabomo, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Information, said that the death of the lawmaker has created a great vacuum in the area.

“The death of Ibrahim Aminu is not a lost to his family and people of Bakori alone, but to the entire people of Katsina State,” Kabomo said. (NAN)

