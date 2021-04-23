Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has urged the Katsina State House of Assembly to seek alternative place of meeting following the fire disaster at the chamber on Wednesday.

Masari gave the advice in Katsina on Friday while receiving state legislators, led by the House Leader, Alhaji Suleiman Abukur, who had come to report the incident to him.

The governor noted that staying without a chamber would affect their plenaries.

He urged the lawmakers to scout around government buildings in the state for where they could conveniently conduct their sessions, pending when the problem would be addressed.

Masari, however, expressed shock at the fire incidences at both the assembly and the Katsina central market.

“Recently, it was Katsina Central Market, but now, it is the House of Assembly. Let’s, therefore, take these as acts of God,” he added.

Earlier, the house leader had told the governor that the fire incident occurred on Wednesday, pointing out that the immediate cause of the inferno is yet to be known.

Abukur noted that a 14-man committee of members of the house had been set up to investigate the incident. (NAN)

