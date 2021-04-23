Katsina Assembly Fire: Masari urges assembly to seek alternative meeting place

. Aminu of Katsina State has urged the Katsina of Assembly to seek alternative place of following the fire disaster at the chamber on Wednesday.

gave the advice in Katsina on Friday while receiving state legislators, led by the House Leader, Alhaji Suleiman Abukur, who had come to report the incident to him.

The governor noted that staying without a chamber affect their plenaries.

He urged the lawmakers to scout around government buildings in the state for where they could conveniently their sessions, when the problem be addressed.

, however, expressed shock at the fire incidences at both the assembly and the Katsina central market.

“Recently,  it was Katsina Central Market, now, it is the House of Assembly. Let’s, therefore, take these as acts of God,” he added.

Earlier, the house leader had told the governor that the fire incident occurred on Wednesday, pointing out that the immediate cause of the inferno is yet to be known.

Abukur noted that a 14-man committee of members of the house had been set up to the incident. (NAN)

