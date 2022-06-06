Katsina APC guber candidate promises to address security challenge

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Alhaji Dikko Radda, the Katsina State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2023 poll, has promised to address the security challenge in the state as well as embark on agricultural revolution.

Radda said this when he spoke with newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, the major challenge facing Kastina now is insecurity, which has negatively impacted on the agricultural sector of the state.

“And this is the first thing I will want to address when I become the governor of Katsina state. I will put more emphasis on security.

“I will spend a lot of resources to make sure people are secure, because security is very critical to other sectors of the state.

“This is because, it is only when you have security in the state that people can travel, farmers can go to their farms and children can go to school or hospital,” he said.

The governorship candidate promised to introduce local intelligence in communities affected by security challenge to address the problem.

“When you gather intelligence reports in the communities by engaging the locals, they will now work with the conventional security; police, the army, as well as other security apparatus,’’ he said.

Radda promised to provide security agencies with all necessary support like equipment, vehicles and moral support to enhance their operations.

“The kind of moral support I am talking about is to lead the war from the warfront and confront the bandits together with the military, police and the locals,” he said.

According to him, such effort would contribute in no small measure in securing the various communities in the state.

“With such security, we will create an enabling environment that would usher in agricultural revolution in the state.

“This will increase the livelihood of the people and reduce poverty’,” he said.

On the state civil service, Radda said that for the administration to succeed, he would have to carry out public service reform.

“You will need to reform the machinery of government that you are going to use for the reforms, because, once you don’t have the machinery, you cannot achieve anything.

“You can encourage public service reforms by giving them the necessary training and placing civil servants where they need to be placed without favoritism,’’ Radda said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

