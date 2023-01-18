Katsina APC guber candidate promises agro processing centre

By Abbas Bamalli (08032970758)

Dr Dikko Radda, the APC Katsina governorship candidate, has promised to establish an agricultural processing centre in Dandume Local Government Area of the state.

Radda said this when he addressed supporters at a campaign rally in Dandume town.

Alhaji Ahmed Abdulkadir, the Director, Media and Publicity of APC campaign council stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Katsina.

Abdulkadir said that Radda told the supporters that he was aware that the people of the town were predominantly large scale farmers.

“Radda said establishing a centre to process their products would not only preserve and save them from loss, but would also provide jobs for their unemployed youths.

“He also said that he would reintroduce extension services to enhance their farming activities.

“`The candidate, similarly, noted that what the people needed was mechanized and modern farming methods to boost agricultural activities in the area.

“The APC Katsina governorship candidate also said he would build a bigger hospital for the community,’’ he said.(NAN)