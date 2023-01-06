Katsina APC guber candidate donates 8 motorcycles to vigilance groups

By Abbas Bamalli

Dr Dikko Radda, All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Katsina State has donated eight motorcycles to the members of the vigilance groups in Rimi and Kurfi Local Government Areas.

Alhaji Ahmed Abdulkadir, the Director, Media and Publicity of the APC governorship campaign council in the state disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Katsina.

According to him, Radda made the donation while rounding off his campaign tour in the Katsina Senatorial District.

He said that it was his modest contribution towards assisting them to fight insecurity in the areas.

“Radda donated five motorcycles in Rimi LGA, and three to the Wurma community vigilance group in Kurfi LGA, respectively.

“The APC gubernatorial candidate reiterated his determination to fight insecurity in the state, if elected governor.

“He also promised to create job opportunities for unemployed youths, enhance health care facilities and improve farming using modern methods,” he said.

The spokesman added that the District Head of Rimi, Alhaji Aminu Nuhu had earlier appealed to Radda to remember communities in Rimi that had no roads, water and electricity when he eventually became a governor.

According to him, many members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had also defected to the APC in both LGAs.

“The campaign tour in the zone has come to an end and will continue after a short break. The last leg of the tour will cover the Katsina South Senatorial District. (NAN)