Katsina: Again, bandits storm Faskari communities, kill 40 people

Armed bandits have stormed communities in Faskari Local Government of Katsina State and killed more than 40 people, mostly old people, women and children.

A source told PRNigeria that communities affected include Kadisau, Maigora, Kabalawa, Kwakware, Raudama and Unguwar Wahabi.

The source said: “The armed bandits as usual stormed the communities on motorcycles and abused some young girls and married women while setting houses and food stores on fire.

“They rob the villagers before they rustled away domestic animals, especially cows and sheep.”

Meanwhile, against rumours that the bandits stormed funeral service (Janaizah) Wednesday morning for some of the victims in Kadisau, the Katsina state police spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah told PRNigeria that it was not true.

The police spokesperson said: “The Area Commander in Funtua, DPOs and military personnel are currently in the area to ensure maximum security during the burial and afterwards.”

By PRNigeria

