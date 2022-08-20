Katsina Accord Party guber candidate pledges sustainable peace, accountability

By Abbas Bamalli

Dr Muhammed Barau-Tanimu, gubernatorial candidate of the Accord party in Katsina State, has said that the state needs sustainable peace and good governance devoid of undemocratic principles to move forward.

Barau-Tanimu, who said this on Saturday in Katsina during an interactive session with newsmen also said that justice, fairness, transparency and accountability were needed.

He said that the leading political parties in the state had failed the people and have nothing new to offer that would curtail the myriad of security and economic challenges bedeviling the state.

He added, ”it would be pointless for the people of Katsina who were desirous for development to vote for the leading political parties in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

“I joined the race to rescue the state from its current multifaceted security and economic challenges and revamp the education sector for peace, learning and socio-economic prosperity.

“Katsina needs good governance that will ensure justice, fairness, accountability and all other aspects that are enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“But, the truth is that, some of these things, we are lacking in the state as a result of the leadership that we produce. So people have to be conscious and vote wisely in the next general election.

“Our vision is to transform the state par excellence in security, education and infrastructural development within the span of our stewardship as a servant leader. ‘

The gubernatorial candidate said that his mission was to provide honest, good governance and purposeful leadership, justice and fairness, if given the chance in 2023. (NAN)

