KASUPDA demolishes over 50 houses at National Eye Centre

The Kaduna Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) has demolished 50 houses at the National Eye Centre premises in Kaduna.

Nuhu Garba, Public Relations Officer of KASUPDA, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna.

According to him, the ongoing exercise is based on a court order permitting the authority to remove, illegal structures on the land belonging to the eye centre.

He said the demolition came over a land dispute which has lingered for over 20years which a Kaduna State High Court issued the right of ownership to the National Eye Centre.

He said the court then ordered trespassers to vacate the premises or be forcefully ejected which led to the demolition of houses within the premises.