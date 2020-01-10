KASUPDA demolish 10 shops in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Urban Development Authority (KASUPDA), has demolished 10 shops in Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Mr Nuhu Garba, the Public Relations Officer of the agency made this known on Friday, while giving the reason for the demolition in Kaduna.

Garba said that the demolition was in accordance with Gov. Nasir El-Rufia’s Urban Renewal Programme targeted at providing modern infrastructure in the state.

“The demolition was not as a result of the gas explosion that took place as perceived by some people in the market, but the decision was for government to build an ultra-modern market.”

He said that the occupants of the shop had been issued eviction notice since November last year with reasons for the issuance.

“The land was given as a temporal allocation which would be revoked when the government needs it or when public interest arises.”

Garba confirmed that the land behind the shops owned by the government was affected. (NAN)