KASU VC lauds Kaduna State Govt. for supporting research

The Vice-Chancellor, Kaduna State University (KASU), Prof. Muhammad Tanko, on Monday, commended the state government for substantially supporting promotion of research activities in the university.

Tanko, who gave the commendation in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, described research as “key” in responding to human needs.

He particularly thanked Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i led-administration for the recent support to the university to set up a research grant tagged, “KASU-VC Mini Research Fund”.

He explained that the fund, established in 2020, would be giving out research grant every year to academic staff in KASU and scholars affiliated to the university for multidisciplinary research.

“The 2020 grant is specifically to study the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Kaduna state.

“This is one among many other researches being supported by the state government to position the university to effectively respond to societal problems and needs

“So far, with the government’s support, we have entered into collaboration with more than 10 foreign universities in the U.S., Japan, Malaysia and Europe on different research areas.

“We really commend the state government for giving premium to research with a view to ensuring sustainable development in the state and the nation,” Tanko said.

The VC said that KASU would continue to do its best to remain relevant, not only in the training of intellectuals, but in finding solutions to societal problems for sustainable growth and development.

He said that scholars interested in the KASU-VC COVID-19 mini research grant should submit their research proposal online via https://forms.gle/49aZyYyUcUHCQJB9A.

According to the VC, the deadline for the submission of the proposal is May 22, 2020.

“The 2020 research theme is: “COVID-19 and Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals: The Kaduna State Dynamics”.

“Other sub-themes include, COVID-19 and individual and group behaviour; COVID-19 and promoting good health; the science of COVID-19: indigenous knowledge; COVID-19 and informal sector; and education, virtual learning and Covid-19 global pandemic.

“Others are COVID-19 and health informatics, health information behaviour and fake news; big data and COVID-19 pandemic; COVID 19 and ethical issues; and characterisation of COVID-19.” he said. (NAN)

