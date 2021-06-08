The Kaduna State University (KASU), with support from Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has begun a five-day training of 137 academic and non-academic staffers on digital literacy skills.

The Director, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), KASU, Mr Muazu Idris, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Idris said that the training on International Certificate on Digital Literacy (ICDL), which commenced on Monday, was sponsored by TETFund to improve the ICT skills of tertiary institution workers across the country.

According to him, the idea is to make university workers ICT compliant and improve productivity.

“ICDL is the world’s leading computer skill certification in Microsoft Office application as well as standard and advanced users in information technology to enhance efficiency and productivity.

“ICDL is the ideal ICT skill set that offers the right skills to succeed at work, educational pursuit and private endeavour.

“It defines the skills and competencies necessary to use a computer and common computer applications, and offers a wide range of modules, including computer essentials, word processing and IT security.

“Candidates take tests in the modules which are most relevant to their educational and professional requirements,” Idris said.

He explained that 95 per cent of the participants were being trained on the intermediate module and 43, with no IT experience, on the basic module.

According to the director, the participants, at the end of the training, will be given two certificates: one for participation and the other on ICDL, which is recognised internationally. (NAN)

