KASU seeks collaboration with Army hospital on training, research 

The Kaduna State University (KASU) has sought for collaboration with 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna on training and research.

The acting Vice-Chancellor of KASU, Prof. Abdullahi Ashafa, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Thursday.

Ashafa said the collaboration was imperative in view of the state-of-the-art facilities in prosthetics and physiotherapy units of the hospital which KASU could use for the training of its students.

He explained that the facilities would help the university’s recently floated four programmes – B.Sc. Nursing, B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Science, B.Sc. Radiography and Doctor of Physiotherapy.

The vice chancellor pointed out that the facilities required for training and research in the four programmes were expensive and would take time for the university to acquire them.

“Considering that the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital has the equipment in abundance, it is only wise that the university collaborates with it for our students and lecturers to have access to them.

“We have been collaborating with institutions across the world in Europe, Asia and America for research and training.

“The 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital is our neighbour, so it is only wise that we approach the management for collaboration purely in the use of the facilities for teaching, training and research for our students.

“The collaboration will also cover the university’s teaching hospital, Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, which will also be using the facilities for research and training,” he said.

Ashafa said that a Memorandum of Understanding was submitted to the Army hospital management when members of the university’s management team went on a courtesy visit to the hospital. (NAN)

