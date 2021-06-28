KASU Protest: One Student killed as Govt denies deploying troops

June 28, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Education, News, Project 0



The State Government says it is awaiting full reports on Monday’s by of the State College of Education, Gidan Waya.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal and Home Affairs, State disclosed this in a statement Monday.

Aruwan confirmed that in the preliminary report received so far, one student lost his life and some others wounded, while three personnel also sustained injuries.

He added that the Governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has condoled with the family of the student that lost his life, and wished the and operatives who sustained injuries speedy recovery.

Aruwan added: “The government of Kaduna State also wishes to debunk reports that it deployed to suppress protesting . KDSG is awaiting briefings to enable it understand the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate violent incidence in Gidan Waya.

“At the time of this update, the Governor is awaiting reports from the military, police, DSS, the management of the institution, the student as well as the traditional institution in the area.

“The government will publicise its findings after receipt of the reports,” Aruwan said.

No tags for this post.