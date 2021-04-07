The Kaduna State University (KASU), and the Maryam Abacha American University of Niger (MAAUN), would jointly award hybrid Master of Science (MSc) degrees in Energy Management and Environmental Sustainability.

Dr Yahaya Saleh, Director, Centre for Energy and Environmental Strategy Research in KASU, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Saleh explained that the international integrated degree awarding system was being practiced in many countries through sharing of expertise, teaching, postgraduate research supervision and publications.

He said that KASU was currently running a similar programme with the University of California, San Diego, on bending the curve” Climate Change degree programme.

According to him, the University of California is providing the e-resources, while KASU provides personnel to run the programme.

“The Vice Chancellor of Kaduna State University, Prof. Muhammad Tanko, on behalf of management of the university, has expressed gratitude to the President of MAAUN, Prof. Adamu Gwarzo, for the gesture and partnership.

“We hope that this is the beginning of many partnerships and collaborations between the two institutions,” he said.

The director added that MAAUN equally supported the university’s COVID-19 response by decontaminating all its campuses.

He disclosed that the university also donated 10 automated hand washing machines to KASU to curb the spread of the virus on campus.

“COVID-19 has changed the ways and approaches of doing things; and collaboration among universities is one of many approaches to resolving societal challenges.

“This gesture has proved the positive impact COVID-19 has brought to tertiary education in Nigeria and the world,” Saleh added. (NAN)

