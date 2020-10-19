KASU introduces poetry competition to enhance students’ creativity

Kaduna State University (KASU) has introduced poetry competition to enhance creativity of its undergraduate students.

A notice from the Student Affairs Division of the university, being headed by Associate Prof. Terhemba Wuam, in Kaduna on Monday, said that the competition was open to all undergraduate students of the institution.

“The Vice-Chancellor of the Kaduna State University, Prof. Muhammad Tanko invites undergraduate students of KASU, to submit poetry entries for the Vice-Chancellor’s Poetry Prize.

“The prize celebrates the importance of poetry as a medium of cultural and creative expression that enhances the creativity of students,” it read.