KASU introduces poetry competition to enhance students’ creativity

Kaduna State University (KASU) has introduced poetry competition to enhance creativity of its undergraduate students.
A notice from the Student Affairs Division of the university, being headed by Associate Prof. Terhemba Wuam, in Kaduna on Monday, said that the competition was open to all undergraduate students of the institution.
“The Vice-Chancellor of the Kaduna State University, Prof. Muhammad Tanko invites undergraduate students of KASU, to submit poetry entries for the Vice-Chancellor’s Poetry Prize.
“The prize celebrates the importance of poetry as a medium of cultural and creative expression that enhances the creativity of students,” it read.
The notice said that the winner would get a sum of N100,000, second prize N70,000 and third prize N50,000.
According to the notice, students are to submit entries latest by Dec. 31.
It said that all entries should be in English language and must be original work of the author and unpublished.
The Student Affairs Division, which would coordinate the competition, described the development as the first of its kind.
It said it was part of the institution’s efforts to improve students’ creativity, originality and scholarship. (NAN)
