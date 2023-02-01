KASU female professor secures N34.7 million research grant from TETFund

By Philip Yatai

Prof. Hauwa’u Yusuf, Director, Centre for Gender Studies, Kaduna State University (KASU), has secured a N34.7 million research grant, under the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) National Research Grant Fund.

This was contained in a statement in Kaduna, on Wednesday by Mr Adamu Bargo, the institution’s Public Relation Officer, who described the development as a “milestone” in the institution’s drive to promote research.

Bargo said that Yusuf, a Professor of Criminology and Gender Studies, accessed the grant to conduct research entitled, “Use of Intervention Strategies for Sustainable Wealth Creation Among Low- Income Women in Nigeria.”

He said that the professor would be working on the project with scholars from Covenant University and University of Ibadan among others across the country.

“The University Management congratulates Yusuf for being the first female to attain the rank of a Professor in KASU and held various positions.

“Some of the positions include pioneer Director, KASU CONSULT, Head of Sociology Department, Deputy Dean, Students Affairs, Director Academic Planning, and pioneer Dean, Faculty of Education.

“Other positions held by the professor are Member/Chairperson of Adhoc/Statutory committees and currently the Director, Gender Studies”, he said.

The university spokesman further said that the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Musa had congratulated Yusuf and reiterated his administration’s drive to reposition KASU as a research-based institution.

This, according to him, will put KASU on the global map of research-based universities. (NAN)