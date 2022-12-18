KASTLEA To Release Impounded Motorcycles On Tuesday

The Kaduna State Traffic Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA) will commence the release of motorcycles that were impounded in batches, on a last in first out basis, starting from next Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Acting Corps Marshall and Chief Executive Officer of the Authority Carla Abdulmalik , also said that the release will be effected after five steps have been completed.

The Acting Corps Marshall further said that various categories of fines will be paid before the motorcycles are released to their owners.

According to her, ‘’motorcycles impounded between September to December 2022, will be released between Tuesday December 20 and December 23, 2023.

The statement further said that motorcycles that were impounded between May to August 2022 will be released from Wednesday December 28 to Friday December 30.

Mrs Abdulmalik also said that motorcycles impounded between January to April 2022 are to be released from January 4 to 7, 2023 while those impounded between January – December 2022 will be released between January 8 and 20, 2023.

The Acting Corps Marshall further said that all other impounded motorcycles (2020 – 2021) to be released as from January 20, 2023.

The press statement also listed steps that must be taken and conditions that must be fulfilled before the releases of the motorcycles will be effected.

According to the Acting CEO of KASTLEA, the screening stage for documents will be done at Ahmadu Bello Stadium, where forms will be filled and photocopies of documents will be attached to them, as well as singing of undertaking.

The next stage is payments of fines and registration or renewal of motorcycle documents, which will also be done at Ahmadu Bello stadium, she said.

Unregistered motorcycles will pay a registration fee of N30,000.00 each and those without Number Plates or particulars will have to pay N12,000.00 each, totalling N42,000.00.

Owners of registered motorcycles will pay N20,000 and N3,700 for renewal of particulars, totalling N23, 700, she added.

The press statement said that release forms will be collected at Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna, adding that the final release of motorcycles will be done at KASTLEA Headquarters.

Motorcycle owners are expected to present their National identity cards, motorcycle purchase receipts, registration particulars and passport photographs, before the motorcycles are released to them.