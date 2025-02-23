Kashim Shettima and The Changing Dynamics of Vice Presidential Candidates in Modern Politics, By Abdul-Azeez Suleiman

The selection of a running mate is a pivotal moment in any presidential campaign, often perceived as a secondary consideration but one that can have profound implications for the election’s outcome. The role of the vice president has evolved significantly over the decades, transforming from a largely ceremonial position to one of substantial influence in policy development and governance. This essay examines this evolution, with a focus on Kashim Shettima, Nigeria’s Vice President, as a contemporary example that encapsulates the changing dynamics of vice presidential candidates in modern politics.

Historically, the vice presidency was characterized by a passive role, often occupied by individuals whose primary function was to serve as a geographical or demographic balance to the presidential candidate. The prevailing wisdom dictated that vice presidents should be unobtrusive figures, primarily tasked with appealing to specific voter segments. Their involvement in policymaking was minimal, and the media often portrayed them in a negative light, reflecting their limited influence. This “offensive lineman” analogy aptly captured the traditional vice president’s role—supporting the presidential candidate but remaining largely in the background.

However, this perspective began to shift in the late 20th century, particularly during the Clinton administration in the United States. Vice President Al Gore exemplified this transformation, emerging as an active participant in policy development and implementation. His collaboration with President Bill Clinton extended beyond mere symbolic support; it involved substantive contributions to critical areas such as environmental protection and technology. Gore’s influence demonstrated that a running mate could significantly shape the administration’s agenda, marking a departure from the passive role traditionally associated with the vice presidency.

The evolution of the vice presidency has been accompanied by a notable change in public perception. Surveys consistently reveal that voters increasingly prioritize policy expertise and advisory capabilities over purely electoral considerations when evaluating vice presidential candidates. The modern electorate recognizes the importance of a running mate who can serve as an effective policy advisor and presidential surrogate, contributing meaningfully to the administration’s work. This shift reflects a growing understanding that a strong, capable vice president can be a valuable asset throughout a presidency, not merely during campaigns.

As presidential candidates have aged and faced unforeseen challenges, such as health issues or legal entanglements, the significance of selecting a competent and experienced running mate has become even more pronounced. In scenarios where the vice president may need to assume the presidency, the ability of the running mate to contribute to effective governance transcends electoral calculations and becomes a matter of national security and stability.

Kashim Shettima’s selection as Nigeria’s Vice President provides a pertinent example of the evolving role of the vice presidency in contemporary politics. His background in governance and finance equips him with a unique skill set that is particularly relevant in the Nigerian context. While his selection was undoubtedly influenced by electoral considerations, the extent to which he can contribute to policy development and implementation remains a focal point of interest.

Since his inauguration, Shettima has demonstrated a proactive approach to policy engagement. Initiatives such as the Outsource to Nigeria Initiative (OTNI), the Skillnovation Programme (FG-ALAT), and the Accelerated Senior Secondary Education Programme (ASSEP) reflect a commitment to youth empowerment, education, and economic development. Furthermore, programs like the i-DICE initiative and the Pulako Initiative illustrate his dedication to addressing critical issues within Nigeria’s technology sector and fostering peace and development in the northern regions of the country.

The Kashim Shettima Foundation’s Agricultural Empowerment Programme further underscores his commitment to tackling food security challenges, an issue of paramount importance in Nigeria. His active participation in significant events, such as the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum and the groundbreaking ceremony for the Nasarawa State One-Stop Investment Centre, highlights his engagement with various aspects of Nigerian governance. Shettima’s statements emphasizing his role as a trustee for the Nigerian people further showcase his commitment to national service and the responsibilities of his office.

These actions suggest a departure from the traditionally passive role of the vice president. While it may be premature to definitively assess the long-term impact of his policies, Shettima’s active involvement in various initiatives indicates a potential for significant contributions to governance and policymaking. This marks a stark contrast to historical norms and highlights the evolving nature of the vice presidency in contemporary Nigerian politics.

The implications of Shettima’s active role extend beyond his immediate contributions to policy. His approach reflects a broader trend in modern politics, where vice presidents are increasingly expected to be dynamic leaders in their own right. This shift has significant implications for the selection process of vice presidential candidates. The qualities and experiences of running mates are now scrutinized with a keen eye toward their potential to influence policy and governance.

Moreover, the evolving role of the vice presidency has implications for the electorate’s expectations. Voters today seek candidates who can not only complement the presidential nominee but also bring their own expertise and vision to the table. The modern vice president is expected to be a partner in governance, capable of stepping into the presidential role if necessary, and contributing to the administration’s overall agenda.

In Nigeria, Shettima’s selection reflects the ongoing debate about balancing electoral strategy with the need for a capable partner in governance. While electoral considerations remain relevant, the emphasis on policy expertise and governance experience is increasingly recognized as essential for effective leadership. The evolving dynamics of the vice presidency underscore the importance of selecting running mates who can contribute meaningfully to the administration’s work, thereby enhancing the overall effectiveness of governance.

The selection of a running mate has transformed from a strategic electoral maneuver to a critical consideration in modern politics. While traditional factors such as geographical and demographic balance remain relevant, the contemporary reality underscores the crucial role of a running mate as a potential policy partner and future president. The emphasis has shifted from viewing the vice president as a primarily electoral asset to recognizing their significant contributions to governance and policymaking.

The case of Kashim Shettima serves as a compelling example of this ongoing evolution, reflecting the changing dynamics of vice presidential candidates in modern politics. His proactive approach to policy engagement highlights the potential for vice presidents to shape the administration’s agenda and influence governance in meaningful ways. As the nature of the vice presidency continues to evolve, the qualities and experiences of running mates will undoubtedly play a decisive role in shaping the future of political leadership, both in Nigeria and beyond. The modern vice presidency is no longer an afterthought; it is a vital component of effective governance and national stability in the 21st century.

