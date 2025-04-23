Kashim Musa Tumsah sponsors intensive JAMB tutorial for students in Bursari LGA

By Kasim Isa Muhammad

In a bid to improve academic performance and increase access to quality education, renowned oil and gas lawyer and diplomat, Kashim Musa Tumsah, has sponsored a comprehensive three-day tutorial for candidates preparing for the upcoming Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations.

The training programme, currently taking place in Garin Dole, Jawa Ward, within Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe State, is tailored to equip students with essential knowledge and practical skills to excel in the highly competitive examination.

According to the tutorial coordinator, Sa’idu Musa Jawa, the initiative is designed not only to familiarise students with the structure and style of the JAMB exams but also to ensure they internalise the relevant syllabus content.

“We are thoroughly equipping students of Bursari LGA to pass the exams. This is all in an effort of the philanthropist, Kashim Musa Tumsah, to make our students ready,” he said.

The head of the tutorial team, Umar Abubakar Tarbutu, also highlighted the practical nature of the training, with an emphasis on digital literacy.

“We are ensuring that we equip the students to learn computer operations, understand the exam modes, and more. Most of these students have limited access to computers, so this is a major step in preparing them,” he explained.

The tutorial has already begun to yield promising results, with students actively engaging in learning activities, including computer-based test simulations, a core component of the JAMB examination.

Parents in the area have also expressed appreciation to Tumsah for the initiative, while noting its potential to transform the educational outlook of the local youth.

“This is a commendable gesture. Many of our children have never had access to this kind of academic support before,” said one of the parents during a visit to the training centre.

It could be recalled that Tumsah has continued to support education and community development through similar philanthropic interventions.