Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship: Kaduna to groom next set of young leaders

Zainab Mohammed, the Programme Administrator of the Kashim Ibrahim Fellows, says the leadership internship scheme will continue to be run transparently, so that all eligible young Nigerian graduates can be enrolled.

The transparent process for selecting fellows had so far given 32 young persons from all over Nigeria a unique immersion in the intellectual and practical sides of leadership in the public sector,’’ she said in a statement.

In the statement made available on Tuesday in Kaduna, Mohammed said the next set of fellows had been increased from 16 to 24.

According to her, the programme will start in August and ‘’interested persons must be graduates, aged between 25 and 35, and must have completed the mandatory NYSC scheme.

“The online application form can be completed on www.kif.kdsg.gov.ng before the deadline of 20th March 2020.

The one year fellowship programme was initiated by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai to raise the next generation of leaders who will most likely be absorbed into the Nigerian public sector having had a first-hand experience of its workings and challenges.(NAN)