Karu explosion caused by CNG truck, says FCT emergency department 

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) has confirmed that the explosion at Karu Bridge, which caused a gridlock between Kugbo and Nyanya in Abuja on Wednesday, was caused by a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) truck.

By Philip Yatai

Mr Mark Nyam, Head of the Forecasting, Response, and Mitigation Division of the department, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

In the statement, signed by the department’s Head of Public Affairs, Mrs Nkechi Isa, Nyam said the incident, involving the CNG truck and other vehicles, occurred at around 7:14 p.m.

Nyam explained that the accident happened when the driver of the CNG truck lost control and collided with other motorists, leading to multiple explosions.

An unidentified eye witness in a video clip shared by FEMD said many people were being burnt alive.

“Oh! Look at human beings on the ground. This is Karu bridge, people are burning,” he said, and flee when another gas canister exploded.