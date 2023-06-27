Karu chairman distributes Sallah package to needy

By Blessing Ibegbu

The Chairman of Karu Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, James Thomas on Tuesday distributed some Sallah packages to individuals and the needy for Id-El-Kabir.

The chairman, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the Sallah packages would enable some individuals, especially the less privileged to celebrate Id-El-Kabir with ease.

The packages which include 360 bags of rice, 15 Rams, wrappers and cash were shared across the 11 electoral wards of Karu LGA.

Thomas said that over N8 million was spent to see that the Sallah celebration was celebrated across Karu by both the rich and the poor without any form of inequality.

“We hope this will go a long way in helping the less privileged families to celebrate Id-El-Kabir with joy, as this is the season of celebration

“It is another way of interacting with the masses. It is a time of sacrifice, time to show love. My people have been good and understanding.

“We may not have the opportunity to see one on one every day but with this; it is a way of touching the lives of those that do not have to celebrate like others.

“I am very happy for the privileged to reach out to the needy people of Karu. The welfare and security of the people is my utmost priority,” Thomas said.

He assured the indigenes, settlers and visitors in Karu that he would ensure that peace and harmony reigned at all time.

The chairman acknowledged the state governor, Mr Abdullahi Sule, for his great assistance to Karu Local Government Area.

He said, “the governor has been a man of understanding, he has assisted us in his own way to ensure all these become a reality”.

Thomas advised the people to always live in peace among one another.

The chairman thanked the people of Karu for their support and wished them a happy Id-El-Kabir celebration. (NAN)(www.nannews)

