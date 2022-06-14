Karimi signifies fairness, justice – Fanwo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo has urged the people of Kogi West to “make a big statement” with their votes by massively supporting Hon. Sunday Karimi, saying his candidature signifies “justice, fairness and equity”.

Fanwo stated this in a statement released in Lokoja, Tuesday, insisting that with the expected Karimi victory, the Yagba people will be “eternally grateful to the All Progressives Congress”.

“Since 1999, the people of Yagba has never produced a Senator to represent Kogi West. Since 2015, we have agitated for this and we want to thank Governor Yahaya Bello for giving us a chance to prove we really want one of us to speak for Kogi West in the Red Chambers.

“In 1999, the people of Yagba supported Senator Tunde Ogbeha. In 2003 we did the same for the Senator and since 2007 till now, Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu has continued to produce the Senator representing our District.

“Governor Yahaya Bello has made history by overseeing a system that has given the people of Yagba a chance to make history with Hon. Sunday Karimi, who had proven his mettle as a friend of the grassroots. He will set a new standard in the National Assembly”.

He called on all party stalwarts to rally round Hon. Sunday Karimi to ensure victory for the party.

“APC is known for justice and fairness. And the person of Hon. Karimi is trusted as a man who would never trample on the rights of others. If you look at one of our challengers, he has been in the National Assembly for 11 years. In 2019, Hon. Karimi turned down the chance to go back to the House of Representatives because he felt it will be unfair to the Yagba East people. But his opponent today jumped at a similar opportunity, regardless the need for fairness.

“We are not just on this project for sympathy, but our candidate, Hon. Sunday Karimi has sterling achievements to showcase. Among those contesting, he towers higher and has a track record that is speaking for him today in terms of infrastructure and quality representation. His footprints are in all the Wards of the Constituency he once represented. Our people believe in his capacity to deliver.

“We know that the people of Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu will support our party and support what is fair by reciprocating what we did for them for 16 years. The Senatorial primary of our party was a clear indication of the unity between all the Federal Constituencies of Kogi West. We will make APC proud. Karimi’s candidature will unite the entire Kogi West District”, he said.

Fanwo expressed the readiness of the party to work hard and campaign throughout the District to “deserve a resounding victory”, assuring the people that Hon. Sunday Karimi has a clear manifesto to give Kogi West excellent representation”.

