Kanye West breaks ranks with Trump, vows to win U.S. presidential race – Forbes

July 8, 2020 News Editor News, Politics, US-China 0

Share the news

Rapper signaled that he no longer supported U.S. President Donald and said he had entered the presidential race to win it, in an interview published on Wednesday.

West, previously a vocal supporter of , announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020.

“I am taking the red hat off, with this interview,” West told , referring to Trump’s trademark red “Make America Great Again” baseball caps.

“Like anything I’ve ever done in my life, I’m going to win”, he added. (Reuters/NAN)


Share the news
Tags: , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*