Kanu’s trial in Abuja grounds commercial activities in parts of Anambra

July 26, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 Commercial activities were grounded for hours parts of Anambra on Monday as the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous of went underway Abuja.

Mostly affected were the commercial centres of Onitsha and Nnewi where major markets were shut.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that vehicular movements within the state were badly affected as motor parks the commercial city of Onitsha were empty.

Bonfires were seen on major roads leading to total blockade in and out of Onitsha.

Emmanuel Chukwudi, a trader at Ochanja, Onitsha, said he stayed away from his shop for fear of the unknown, as well as a mark of sympathy for Kanu.

Chukwudi said though there was official notice to shut the market, traders were being careful because of the volatility of the town.

In Awka, human and vehicular movements were a bit normal with shops opened to customers.

The Eke-Awka market was also open, but shops were shut.

Mrs Amarachi Okoye, a trader, said she had been transacting business smoothly.

She expressed regrets, however, that banks were also closed. (NAN)

