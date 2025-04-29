Kanu’s Trial: Court okays FG’s request to hide identity of witnesses

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, granted a n application by the Federal Government to shield identities of witnesses billed to testify against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous

By Taiye Agbaje



The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, granted a n application by the Federal Government to shield identities of witnesses billed to testify against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice James Omotosho granted the application after federal government’s counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, moved an exparte motion to the effect.

Moving the motion, Awomolo told the court that the identities of the witnesses needed to be protected for security reasons.

Tye senior lawyer informed the court that the charges against Kanu bordered on terrorism, hence, the need to protect the witnesses.

He requested that the name of the witnesses be shielded from the public for the general reasons of security.

Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, who appeared for Kanu, did not object to the application.

Agabi, however, requested for similar cooperation from the Federal Government when bail application for Kanu would be argued.

Justice Omotosho subsequently granted Awomolo’s plea.

Meanwhile, the first prosecution witness, identified as PWAAA, had commenced testifying as government formally opened its case against Kanu.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)