Kanu’s broadcasts led to killing of Jonathan’s ex-aide, retired judge-Witness tells Court

Witness tells court

A Federal High Court in Abuja heard on Thursday that the broadcasts made by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu led to the killing of a former Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to ex-President Gooluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak and others.

An official of the Department of State Services (DSS) said this as he resumed his testimony as the second prosecution witness in the ongoing terrorism trial of Kanu.

Other persons who lost their lives to Kanu’s toxic broadcast, the DSS officer told the court, include a retired high court judge, Stanley Nnaji, and Army Sergeant Audu Lucas and his financee, Private Glory Matthew.

The witness, who said he was part of the DSS’ team that investigated the complaint made against Kanu by the then Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

On his part, Kanu confirmed additional video evidence provided by the DSS in court that he ordered his supporters to attack President Bola Tinubu, police officers, and to burn down their stations.

The witness said Kanu, in one of his broadcasts, ordered his followers to enforce a sit at home in all South Eastern states and in the process many people, who went out of their houses on that day, were killed.

He said investigation revealed that Sergeant Lucas and Private Matthew were not only killed by those who were enforcing Kanu’s sit-at-home order, but were thereafter beheaded.

The witness said investigation also revealed that before killing Gulak, those enforcing the sit-at-home directive by Kanu, blamed him (Gulak) for coming out on a day their leader asked people not to go out of their homes.

He added that, from their investigation, they found that Kanu founded IPOB and ESN, which is the armed wing of IPOB, and that he was the leader of both groups.

“We were also able to establish that he (Kanu) founded Radio Biafra through which he made inciting comments like killing of police officers and burning of property,” the witness said.

He added that they also found that Radio Biafra was not registered in Nigeria and that owing to Kanu’s broadcast, police stations in Cele and Ilasa (both in Lagos) were burnt by his followers.

The witness said investigation also revealed that about 100 luxury buses, belonging to the Lagos State Government and part of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos State were burnt as allegedly directed by Kanu in one of his broadcasts.

The witness added: “He (Kanu) did not only call for the killing of security officers, he called for them to be beheaded, which they (his followers) did.”

He said their investigation revealed that Kanu’s agitation for Biafra was to secede the states of south east and part of Benue and Kogi states from Nigeria, adding that the defendant “called for the establishment of the state of Biafra by any means possible, including war.”

Earlier, the video recording of the session where investigators, including the witness, interrogated Kanu and obtained written statement from him, was played in court.

The witness identified Kanu in the video as well as two of his lawyers who were with him during the session, including Alloy Ejimakor.

During interrogation session, which, took place under a convivial atmosphere, as Kanu, his lawyers and the DSS official were seen throwing banters and laughing intermittently, Kanu confirmed being the founder and leader of IPOB and ESN.

At a point during the interaction session, Kanu sought and was granted permission to ease himself. He went into the restroom, returned a moment later and the interview session continued.

Kanu said he was not directly involved in the day-to-day running of both organisations (IPOB and ESN), which he said were managed by their states’ coordinators.

The defendant also said, in the video, that he made broadcast in respect of the EndSARS protest and other broadcasts on Radio Biafra.

He said the protest that took place in Lagos during the EndSARS protest was outside the Biafran territory and that the destructions witnessed during the protest could not have been as a result of his broadcast.

Kanu said he does not have authority over his members, adding that if he had authority over them he would not have subscribed to referendum, he would have just pronounced Biafra into existence.

In the video, Kanu denied that IPOB is responsible for the violent attacks in some parts of the south east and the killings witnessed, adding that “IPOB is a peaceful movement. The IPOB is a non violent movement.”

Kanu, who said he facilitated the establishment of ESN, explained that the organisation was necessitated by the killings of the people of the South East.

He added: “If you look at what was happening in our land, that was what gave rise to ESN. If our people cannot go to farm, and people are killed in their land, do you sit down and do nothing?

“People can no longer go to farm; people can no longer carry out their economic activities.”

Kanu faulted the invasion of his house by armed soldiers, which he said accounted for why he left the country for fear of being killed.

He argued that the invasion was unnecessary and also faulted the manner he was arrested in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria.

At the conclusion of the witness’ examination in chief, lawyer to the defendant, Paul Erokoro (SAN) sought an adjornment for the defence to cross examine him.

Following agreement by lawyers to parties, Justice James Omotosho adjourned till May 14, 21 and 22 for further hearing.