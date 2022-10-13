Kanu only discharged, not acquitted, says Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has said that Nnamdi Kanu “was only discharged and not acquitted” by the verdict of the Court of Appeal.

This clarification was made in a statement Thursday signed by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu (Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice)

In the statement made available to Newsdiaryonline, Gwandu said, “The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has received the news of the decision of the Court of Appeal concerning the trial of Nnamdi Kanu. For the avoidance of doubt and by the verdict of the Court, Kanu was only discharged and not acquitted.

“Consequently, the appropriate legal options before the authorities will be exploited and communicated accordingly to the public.

“The decision handed down by the court of appeal was on a single issue that borders on rendition.

The AGF further averred, “Let it be made clear to the general public that other issues that predate rendition on the basis of which Kanu jumped bail remain valid issues for judicial determination.

“The Federal Government will consider all available options open to us on the judgment on rendition while pursuing determination of pre-rendition issues.”

