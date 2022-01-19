Kanu in court, challenges terrorism charge

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday, challenged the terrorism filed by the Federal Government .Kanu, through his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, told the trial Judge, Justice Binta that the amended 15-count preferred his client unmeritorious and should be thrown out by the court.

 The senior lawyer urged the court  not to waste its judicial time on the matter because the were watery.  Earlier, the counsel to the Attorney-General of Federation (AGF), Shuaibu Labaran, told the court that the matter scheduled for arraignment of Kanu and prayed the court to allow the defendant take his plea. After the 15 counts bordering on terrorism were read to the IPOB leader and he pleaded not guilty, Labaran said the prosecution ready for trial as two witnesses were already in court. But Ozekhome objected to the request that the trial should commence. He argued that a preliminary objection, asking the court to quash the had been filed after studying the charges. 

He said the whole counts were incompetent and could not the test of time. The lawyer, argued that the case already on arrival, argued that the defence motion should be taken before commencing the trial in not to waste the judicial time of the court. 

