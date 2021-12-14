‘Kanu enjoys full luxury in the holding facility’ -DSS

Nigeria’s Secret Police, the Department of State Service, DSS has debunked reports that the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was being maltreated in detention.

The DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya said that all the inciting allegations by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on the maltreatment of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in the DSS custody were not true.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Afunanya made this assertion during a press briefing Tuesday.

“Kanu enjoys full luxury in the holding facility incomparable to any of its type anywhere in the country,” the DSS Spokesperson said.

The DSS image maker added, “He is accorded full rights and privileges and never denied his right of worship or freedom from his select religious practice.

“Adequate attention is paid to Kanu’s health. He has unhindered access to the best medical care and doctors. The story of Kanu being starved is fallacious. He could not have been starved as he enjoys meals of his choice.

“That he is not allowed change of clothing is also false. He is regularly allowed change of clothing as against what is presented to the public by IPOB propagandists,” he said. (With reports by NAN)

