‘Kanu enjoys full luxury in the holding facility’ -DSS

December 14, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project, Security 0



Nigeria’s Secret Police, the Department of Service, DSS has debunked reports that the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was being maltreated in detention.

The DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya said that all the inciting allegations by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) the maltreatment of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in the DSS custody were not true.

According to a by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Afunanya made this assertion during a press briefing Tuesday.

“Kanu enjoys full luxury in the holding facility incomparable to any of its type anywhere in the country,” the DSS Spokesperson said.

The DSS image maker added, “He is accorded full rights and privileges and never denied his right of worship or from his select religious practice.

“Adequate attention is paid to Kanu’s health. He has unhindered access to the medical and doctors. The story of Kanu being starved is fallacious.  He could not have been starved as he enjoys meals of his choice.

“That he is not allowed of clothing is also false. He is regularly allowed of clothing as against what is presented to the public by propagandists,” he said. (With reports by NAN)

Tags: , , ,