KANSIS2022: Impressive turnout as CITAD hosts 3rd Kano Social Influencers’ Summit

The 3rd Kano Social Influencers’ Summit, kicked off Wednesday at the Digital Institute in the ancient city.

One of the most outstanding features of this year’s summit was the huge turnout of youth at the event. Young girls, women and boys turned out en masse along with others for the annual event.

It was thus little surprising that Dr Kole Shettima, Africa Director, MacArthur Foundation called on the youths to ensure that they deploy the tools and methodology at their disposal for a better country.

Shettima also noted that there is hope over the use of technology toward better elections in 2023 especially with BVAS.

He however cautioned that technology could be a double-edged sword which could be good and bad.He urged the youths to use social media responsibly. Earlier he commended CITAD for the remarkable initiative of hosting the summit.

Professor Garba Sheka of Kano State Independent Electoral commission among others highlighted the need for credible elections.Credible elections he said will produce credible leadership.

Other speakers on the opening day included Communication Expert, Professor Umaru Pate, Y.Z. Ya’u Executive Director CITAD ,Ibrahim Tidze, Isa Surajo and Hajiya Saudatu Mahdi of WRAPA.

Professor Pate spoke on Social Media and Conflicts in Election.His trenchant lecture ended on a note of caution for media practitioners to take safety issues seriously.The papers by Prof Pate and Haj Saudatu elicited alot of questions and from the participants.

