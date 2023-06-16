Kano’s Gov. Yusuf appoints 14 personal aides

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has approved the appointment of 14 personal aides.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Thursday in Kano.

According to the statement , Dr Sani Danjuma has been appointed as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Administration; Bello Nuhu Bello, SSA Administration II; Najeeb Bashir Nasidi, SSA Domestic I; Dr Abdurraman Kirare, SSA Domestic II and Safwan Garba, SSA Special Duties.

Others are Abdulkadir Balarabe Kankarofi, SSA Protocol I; Salisu Yahaya Hotoro, SSA Social Media; Special Assistants (SA) Salisu Muhammad Kosawa; SA Social Media and Zulaihat Yusuf Aji, SA Broadcast Media.

Others are Rasheedat Usman, SA Secretariat, Personal Assistants (PAs), Ahmad Aminu Yusuf, PA Domestic, Ahmad Muhammad Gandu, PA Videography, Isa Muhammad Giginyu, PA Photography and Hassan Kabir, PA Social Media .

The statement said all the appointments took immediate effect. (NAN)

