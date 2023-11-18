Kano, Zamfara Appeal Court Judgement: APC commends judiciary, sues for calm

By Chimezie Godfrey

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the appeal court that declared the Nasiru Gawuna winner of the March 18, 2023 election.

A statement signed by National Publicity Secretary, APC, Felix Morka stated that the party also commended the appeal court judgement that declared the governorship election of Zamfara State inconclusive.

Morka stressed that both judgements underscore the vibrancy and independence of the judiciary in Nigeria.

He said,”In an epochal judgement earlier today, the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja upheld the decision of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that declared Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 18, 2023 election, affirming the legitimate will of the Kano electorate as expressed at the polls.

“This judgement, sacking Abba Kabi Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as Governor of Kano State, comes barely 24 hours after the court declared the governorship election of Zamfara State inconclusive and ordered a rerun in three Local Government Areas of the state.

“Both judgements underscore the vibrancy and independence of the judiciary, and rekindles confidence that the courts are, and remain, the bastion of hope for justice in any democracy.

“As we applaud the judiciary for its courage and professionalism in discharging its important constitutional duties, we urge it to continue to rise above blackmail and intimidation by some self-serving political interests, and continue to give full expression to the tenets of the law, irrespective of the identity or status of parties involved.

“We congratulate our victorious members, and urge the good people of Kano and Zamfara states to remain calm and peaceful.”

