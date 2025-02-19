Kano: Yusuf vows to implement #EndBadGovernance protest inquiry recommendations

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has pledged to implement the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry (JCI) on the #EndBadGovernance protest.

Yusuf spoke while receiving the report from the chairman of the commission, retired Justice Lawan Mahmoud, on Wednesday in Kano.

This is contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson Sunusi Dawakin Tofa in Kano.

The commission was set up to investigate the killings, looting and destruction that occurred during the protest in August.

Yusuf said his administration did not interfere with the committee’s six-month investigation, allowing it to work independently and diligently.

The governor announced that a White Paper would be issued, identifying those responsible for sponsoring and perpetrating the violent protest.

He said his had confidence in the committee’s integrity and professionalism in handling the assignment, adding that its members were selected based on merit.

Yusuf said government’s action on the recommendations would deter those who incite violence and destruction.

He commended the committee for its work and urged members to be prepared for future assignments. (NAN)