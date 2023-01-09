Kano YPP guber candidate defects to ADP

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Dr Yakubu Muhammad, the Kano State Young Progressive Party (YPP) Governorship Candidate, has defected to the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

This is contained in a statement by the state spokesperson for ADP governorship campaign council, Mr Abbas Yusha’u in Kano.

Yusha’u said that Muhammad announced his defection when he visited Rep. Sha’aban Sharada (ADP- Municipal Federal Constituency) who doubled as the state ADP governorship candidate in his office.

Muhammad said he defected to the party with his running mate and 24 out of the 27 state executives of the party among others.

“One of the reasons for my defection is to support Sharada’s ambition and this is out of patriotism and the need to rescue Kano State from maladministration.

“We are aware of how the old politicians are retarding the progress of Kano in critical sectors such as education, the plight of pensioners, health, decayed infrastructure, the economic predicament, and encroachment on public properties,” he said.

Responding, Sharada thanked the former YPP governorship candidate for believing in his course to save Kano,

“As there is no place to call our own except Kano, I urge fellow candidates to do away with politics of godfathers and inheritance.

“Our doors are open to every patriotic Kano citizen to join our 2023 Kano project, like the YPP candidate,” Sharada said.(NAN)