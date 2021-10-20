Kano widow touched by gift of food items, breaks down in tears

A widow in Kano, Maryam Abdullahi, evoked emotions on Wednesday when she broke down in tears while receiving gift of food items donated by a philanthropist.

The former Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Dr Abdullahi Baffa-Bichi, had distributed food items to hundreds of less privileged, to commemorate this year’s Eid-El-Maulud.

“My husband died last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and left me with five children.

“The small business of frying bean cake (akara) I engaged in, could not be sustained due to lack of capital.

“We thank the Almighty Allah for this gesture; we really appreciate the //donor, may Allah continue to guide him,” she said, amidst tears.

Another beneficiary, Malam Abubakar Idris, said that the gesture came at the right time when many people could not afford three meals a day.

He said that the philanthropist was a man of God who had interest of the poor at heart.

Speaking while distributing the items, Buffalo-Bichi said that the aim was to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged to cushion the economic hardship.

“As we are celebrating the birth of our Noble Prophet (Peace and Blessing of God be Upon him) ), we feel obliged to put smiles on the faces of people who could not afford food for their families,” he said.

He listed that the items distributed to include bags of rice, millet, maize, meat, as well as clothing materials..

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that each beneficiary got 50 kg bag of rice, maize, millet, some portion of meat clothing materials..

(NAN)

