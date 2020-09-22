Kano Water Board sets up digital supply control centre

Share the news













Kano State Water Board says it has established a digital supply control centre, to enhance its operations and access to portable water in the state. Dr Ahmad Garba, the Managing Director of the board, stated this in interview an with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano. Garba said the centre equipped with computers and modern gadgets was designed to enhance surveillance, monitoring and maintenance of water plants as well as reticulation system.

He said that the center would also address leakages in the reticulation system, check wastage and facilitate rapid response to broken pipes. The managing director noted that the centre was established with the support of the Africa France Development (AFD) progromme. He added that the AFD was providing training to its personnel to ensure effective utilisation of the centre. Garba said: “The state government is in collaboration with the AFD to redesign and rejuvenate water supply services in line with the international standard. “The government is also in collaboration with the World Bank, under the Third Urban Water Reform programme, to reinvigorate water supply in the state.”

Garba added that the state government had initiated viable projects to fast-track upgrade and installation of new equipment at the various water treatment plants across the state to boost their production capacity. He listed the projects to include installation of 11High Lift Pump Machines at Chalawa and Tamburawa water treatment plants, respectively. He said other projects included the upgrade of water reticulation system in Kano metropolis and replacement of obsolete equipment in urban, semi-urban and regional water schemes. The managing director said additional reservoirs would be constructed at Goron-Dutse and Bompai hills. “Presently, we are supplying water to over 75 per cent of the people in the state as against the less than 30 per cent before the advent of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

“We are now producing about one billion litres of water daily as against 250 million litres in the past four years. “The feat is achieved through the unwavering commitment of the governor to boost our production capacity to 1.5 billion litres of water daily,” he said. He said government would engage consultants to streamline review of the existing State Water Law, to modernise it in accordance with the international standard, to meet the needs of the growing population. While commanding Ganduje for his support to the board, Garba urged the people to protect water facilities provided by the government in their communities. (NAN)

Related