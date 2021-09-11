Kano train station ‘ll be replica of Ebutte Meta mega station -FG 

Federal Government says approved design Dawachiki, Kano Train Station will be a mega station similar to Ebute-Metta train station in Lagos.


Minister of  Transportation,  Mr Rotimi Amaechi, made this known  in a statement,  signed by Director of Press and Public Relations of ministry,  Mr Eric Ojiekwe on Saturday.


Amaechi,  when he visited the  Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, at his Palace, said resolve to replicate station, was because of commercial nature of the city and its link to  corridors of transit.


minister further stated that it was pertinent to visit and thank Emir for his hospitality, in 5-days of the National Council of Transportation engagement  in the city.


Responding,  Emir Amaechi’s efforts in transportation sector to reposition country and urged minister to do more to better the country.


Earlier, Permanent Secretary of ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani visited the station to ascertain if the trains were running.


Ajani  said there were  shuttles from Kano to Kaduna and Nguru,  twice a week while that of Kano to Lagos,  which was about 24 hours on the narrow gauge, was  only once a week.


The permanent secretary informed that Kano was the most fortunate of all the states,  as it would  benefit from the Standard  Gauge as well as the international one that would run from Kano to Maradi in Niger Republic.


According to her, has already started at the back ends of the projects.(NAN)

