Kano to sustain collaboration with partners to boost education—Ganduje

The Kano State government said on Wednesday that it was committed to collaborating with development partners to boost the quality of education in the state.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje said this in Kano while inaugurating the Partnership for Learning for All in Nigeria (PLANE), a programme of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

A statement issued by Hassan Fagge, the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, said Ganduje was represented at the event by his deputy, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna.

He said Ganduje commended the FCDO for initiating the PLANE which he said would assist in strengthening the quality of education in the State.

“We have launched the Free and Compulsory Basic Education policy, therefore, we will do all we can to give our support to ensure the success of PLANE”.

“We have already formulated new policies on education and also increased the budgetary allocation of the sector.

“All these are aimed towards developing the sector as we appreciate our strong relationship with FCDO,” he quoted Ganduje as saying.

Hajiya Nafisa Ado, the FCDO Regional Coordinator, said the agency designed PLANE as a follow up to UK government’s commitment to global goals on education.

According to her that would help to improve access to education by bringing, adding that it would also enhance education quality.

This, she said, it would achieve by making more than 20 million girls literate in low and lower-middle income countries by 2026.

According to her, PLANE, with over £170 million pounds budget, will run for 8 years beginning from September 2021.

Also speaking, the Deputy National Programme Manager of PLANE, Mr.Olalekan Sa’id, said the programme’s highlights included offering technical support for free compulsory basic and post basic education in the state.

He also said that the programme would support improved coordination and development of an organisational framework for implementing girls child education initiatives.

Sa’id said the program would also provide support for improved learning outcomes particularly for girls and children with disabilities through technical assistance to improve teaching and learning practices. (NAN)

