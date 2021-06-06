Kano to launch policy on environment- Commissioner

government says it will soon launch the State on Environment after approval by the State Executive .


The state Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Getso, made the disclosure at a press conference to mark the World Environment Day in Kano on .


He said that the would be launched by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje before the end of June.
Getso said that the would address the environmental challenges and provide to the various abuses appropriate measures for offenders.


According to the commissioner, the State Pollution Control Bill has approved by the State and will soon be signed into law.


“The draft of the state Forestry Bill had finalised on Friday and will be presented to the State Executive soonest for approval,” he said.


The Commissioner said that adequate legislations and policies had put in place to tackle environmental offences and protect the environment.


Getso noted that the Ganduje administration had done a lot in the of environmental protection, as it had signed a 20- agreement on solid waste management.


“The state has signed a 20- concessional agreement Capaget Company, for the evacuation and recycling of waste into electricity, organic and inorganic fertilizers,” Getso said. (NAN)

