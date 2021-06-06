Kano state government says it will soon launch the State Policy on Environment after approval by the State Executive Council.



The state Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Getso, made the disclosure at a press conference to mark the World Environment Day in Kano on Saturday.



He said that the policy would be launched by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje before the end of June.

Getso said that the Policy would address the environmental challenges and provide solution to the various abuses with appropriate measures for offenders.



According to the commissioner, the State Pollution Control Bill has been approved by the State Council and will soon be signed into law.



“The draft of the state Forestry Bill had been finalised on Friday and will be presented to the State Executive Council soonest for approval,” he said.



The Commissioner said that adequate legislations and policies had been put in place to tackle environmental offences and protect the environment.



Getso noted that the Ganduje administration had done a lot in the areas of environmental protection, as it had signed a 20-year agreement on solid waste management.



“The state has signed a 20-year concessional agreement with Capaget Investment Company, for the evacuation and recycling of waste into electricity, organic and inorganic fertilizers,” Getso said. (NAN)

