Kano to establish SEMA Ecological Funds – Kabir-Yusuf

Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano State says the government has set up a committee toward sponsoring a State Emergency Management Agency

By Ramatu Garba

Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano State says the government has set up a committee toward sponsoring a State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Ecological Funds Bill in the House of Assembly.

Kabir-Yusuf said this on Thursday while declaring open a two-day Disaster Risk Management Stakeholders’ Engagement Meeting in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was organised by Kano SEMA in collaboration with Lagos, Jigawa and Katsina SEMAs.

The meeting brought together critical stakeholders to enhance effective coordination, synergy and response during emergencies.

The governor said that the meeting aimed to strengthen emergency preparedness, response, and resilience strategies for sister agencies from Lagos, Jigawa, Katsina, and other critical stakeholders.

Represented by Alhaji Adamu Aliyu-Kibiya, the Kano State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, he said the meeting would pave the way for idea-sharing and strengthening inter-state collaboration on disaster management and rapid response strategies.

“The Kano State Government has established a committee to explore the possible establishment of the SEMA Ecological Funds to take care of emergency issues and Humanitarian Intervention Trust Fund.

“Having a replica of an Emergency Operation Centre in Kano will be immensely helpful in emergency response planning, search and rescue operations, and relief distribution, among others,” Kabir-Yusuf said.

The Executive Secretary of Kano SEMA, Alhaji Isyaku Abdullahi-Kubarachi, described the meeting as timely.

Abdullahi-Kubarachi, emphasised that “preparedness saves lives, livelihoods, money, and property, adding that disasters come without notice and could be either natural or man-made.

“This meeting is essential for enhancing our collective ability to manage emergencies effectively,” he said.

He urged the public to handle fire with care by switching off electrical appliances when leaving home or going to bed to prevent fire outbreaks.

He also advised residents to clear their drains to minimise flooding during the upcoming rainy season.

The coordinator, NEMA Kano Territorial Office, Dr Nura Abdullahi, affirmed the agency’s unwavering support in advancing disaster preparedness, mitigation and response efforts.

“In recent times, we witnessed incidents, including floods, building collapse, fire outbreaks, and other emergencies.

“Let us focus on early warning systems, rapid response mechanisms, effective communication strategies, and public awareness campaigns.

“A proactive and integrated approach among all stakeholders, first responders, NGOs, community leaders, and the private sector is essential to safeguarding people and assets,” he said.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos SEMA, Dr Oluwafemi Damilola, described disaster management as a collective responsibility.

“Managing disasters is holistic. Disaster management is everybody’s business,” Damilola said.

NAN reports that the event was attended by representatives of NEMA, the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Red Cross, as well as federal and state Fire Services, among other groups and organisations. (NAN)