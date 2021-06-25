Kano targets over 3m children for immunisation

 Kano State Government says it targeting over three million for special immunisation month, with over 3.9 million doses polio vaccines. State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, stated on Friday at a press briefing ahead Polio Immunisation Plus Days in Kano.He said that a sustainable, reliable and timely interaction among , those deliver and those receive it was to full immunisation every child.Tsanyawa said, “ Immunisation against the Preventable Diseases (VPDs), only achievable routine Immunusation. “The commissioner, however, reinstated the commitment the Ganduje administration to immunise all eligible various programs targetted at them

.Furthermore, the commissioner tasked all stakeholders in the immunisation exercise to compliance with COVID-19 protocols during the exercise.“

Let us be aware that not the vaccines that stop the global pandemic, the vaccination. We must every eligible child receives the does.” Tsanyawa said.The News Agency of Nigeria () reports that Kano has spent 84 months as Wild Polio Virus (WPV) Free.The June Immunisation Plus Days will begin on Saturday June 26 to Tuesday June 28 in all the 44 local government areas of the state. ()

