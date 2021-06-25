Kano targets over 3m children for immunisation

Kano State Government says it is targeting over three million children for special immunisation this month, with over 3.9 million doses of polio vaccines.The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, stated this on Friday at a press briefing ahead of the Polio Immunisation Plus Days in Kano.He said that a sustainable, reliable and timely interaction among the vaccine, those who deliver and those who receive it was to ensure full immunisation of every child.Tsanyawa said, “The Immunisation of against the Vaccine Preventable Diseases (VPDs), is only achievable through routine Immunusation. “The commissioner, however, reinstated the commitment of the Ganduje administration to immunise all eligible children through various programs targetted at them

.Furthermore, the commissioner tasked all stakeholders in the immunisation exercise to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols during the exercise.“

Let us be aware that its not the vaccines that stop the global pandemic, its the vaccination. We must ensure every eligible child receives the does.” Tsanyawa said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kano has spent 84 months as Wild Polio Virus (WPV) Free.The June Immunisation Plus Days will begin on Saturday June 26 to Tuesday June 28 in all the 44 local government areas of the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...