Kano SUBEB trains 50 teachers on toy making

The Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) says it has begun the training of 50 teachers on improvisation and toy making, to enhance Early Child Care (ECC) development education. The state Coordinator of ECC, Fatima Ibrahim, stated this at the inauguration of a five-day training programme for teachers, in Kano on Monday. Ibrahim said that the exercise was designed to expose teachers to the ‘Radio in Media Child-centred methodology to aid teaching and learning in the early stage. She said that the training was also aimed at meeting up with the one-year preprimary education curriculum, in line with the ‘Radio Chart’ methodology,

The coordinator added that participants at the exercise were drawn from Dambatta, Sumaila, Kano Municipal, Nasarawa, Gwale and Ungogo local government areas of the state.

“The training will improve skills to enable teachers improvise low cost materials to aid learning.

“ECC is to use propagation to educate the child through effective utilisation of improvised learning materials,” she said.

Ibrahim added that the training exercise was organised in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Two of the participants, Magajiya Usman and Hindatu Sani, commended the board and UNICEF for organising the training, saying that it would go a long way in enhancing teaching and learning process in the state. (NAN)