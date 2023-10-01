Kano State youth group sues for peace on governorship tribunal’s verdict

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

A youth group in Kano State, the Kungiyar Matasan Kano Advocacy Organisation on Saturday called on residents to remain calm when the Appeal Court delivers its judgment on the Kano governorship election.

The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal that sat in Kano nullified the election of Mr Kabiru Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the governor on Sept. 20.

It declared Mr Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Shortly after the tribunal’s judgment, NNPP’s counsel, Mr Bashir Tudun-Wada said the party would appeal against the judgment.

Chairman of Kungiyar Matasan Kano Advocacy Organisation, Mr Alhassan Haruna-Dambatta, however, called for calm when he addressed newsmen in Kano on Saturday.

“We believe that some politically-vested interests within and outside Kano State may have connived to cause mayhem in the state using the instrument of influence to push our youths to violence.

“We believe these vested interests are all out to navigate their might to pounce on the will of the people through `behind-the-back’ strategy.

“We, youths of Kano State demand equity and justice in the Appeal Court’s judgment and we believe that the judiciary remains the last hope.

“We call on the judiciary to remain steadfast in the dispensation of justice.

“We are hopeful that these political elements would allow the Appeal Court’s judgment to prevail in upholding the people’s mandate,’’ he said.

Haruna-Dambatta commended the police in Kano State for their untiring efforts to rid the state of crime and violence and urged for the doubling of efforts in that regard. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

