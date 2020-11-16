Kano state varsity, FCE Bichi, to collaborate on Out-of-school children project

The Federal College of Education (FCE Technical) Bichi and the Kano sate-owned Yusuf Maitama Sule University, are to establish an International Study Centre for out-of-school children in Kano State, according to a statement by Hajiya Fatima Hassan, the Public Relations Officer of the FCE.

The statement, issued to newsmen on Sunday in Kano, stated that the collaboration was expressed when the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University, Prof. Mukhtar Atiku, paid a courtesy visit to the FCE provost, Prof. Bashir Muhammad-Fagge on Thursday in Bichi.

The statement said that the proposed centre would reduce the high rate of out-of-school children in Kano, and neighbouring states.

The Provost reiterated his administration’s readiness to collaborate with the University on issues related to teacher education, while commending the VC’s passion towards education as indicated by his interest in addressing the out-of-school children phenomenon in the country.

Muhammad-Fagge also stated his belief in the University’s capacity to collaborate in developing solutions to the challenges of teacher education in Nigeria, saying that the courtesy visit was historic, as it will create an opportunity for the FCE to link up with the University, to support research and other academic endeavours.

The Provost also congratulated Atiku over his recent appointment as VC of the University, by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, and urged him to offer suggestions on how to sustain the collaboration between the two institutions.

Responding, the VC expressed his readiness to partner with the College on the issues raised, while intimating the Provost about other individuals and organizations that had expressed interest in the Out-of-school children project. (NAN)