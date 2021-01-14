Kano State records 26 new COVID-19 infections, 52 recoveries

The Kano State Government has recorded 26 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total active cases in the state to 276.
The state Ministry of Health made this known via its verified Twitter handle @KNSMOH in Kano on Thursday.
“Twenty-six new cases were recorded from 118 results received on Wednesday from the laboratories, and 52 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged,’’ it said.
The ministry said that the state had so far conducted 60,254 COVID-19 sample tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.
“Total confirmed cases 2,491 and 276 active cases,” it said.
The ministry said 2,145 patients had been discharged and 70 deaths recorded in the state.
The ministry urged residents of the state to observe safety protocols by
maintaining personal hygiene, hand washing, use face mask, as well as social distancing to stem the spread of the pandemic.
It also provided toll free numbers: 0909 399 5333; 0909 399 5444, 0800 268 4356. (NAN)
Leave a Reply