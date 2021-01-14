Kano State records 26 new COVID-19 infections, 52 recoveries

The Kano State Government has recorded 26 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total active cases in the state to 276.

The state Ministry of Health made this known via its verified Twitter handle @KNSMOH in Kano on Thursday.

“Twenty-six new cases were recorded from 118 results received on Wednesday from the laboratories, and 52 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged,’’ it said.

The ministry said that the state had so far conducted 60,254 COVID-19 sample tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.