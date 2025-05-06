Kano State Police nab 20-year-old suspect for armed robbery, murder

The Police Command in Kano State, has arrested a 20-year-old suspect in connection with an alleged armed robbery and murder incident.

By Aminu Garko

The Police Command in Kano State, has arrested a 20-year-old suspect in connection with an alleged armed robbery and murder incident.

The suspect was apprehended at the scene by community members, who also helped recover the weapon used in committing the offence.

This is contained in a statement by the command spokesperson SP Abdullahi Kiyawa in Kano on Tuesday.

Kiyawa said that on Monday at about 6:40 a.m., the command received a report that two suspected armed robbers attacked Shehu Muhammad, a resident of Danbare area, with a long sharp cutlass, inflicting multiple injuries.

He said that the command deployed personnel to the area, and with the help of some residents the suspect was apprehended.

He said that the suspect was currently in police custody and would face prosecution for armed robbery and culpable homicide on completion of investigation.

The Kano State police command image maker urge members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the provided contact numbers.

”The Police command assures the public of its commitment to maintaining law and order and bringing perpetrators to justice,” he said.

The command further commended community members for their prompt response and appreciated the public’s support in its efforts to maintain peace and security in the state. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)