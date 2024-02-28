Kano state-owned varsity acquires 90-tarabyte capacity computers

The Saadatu Rimi University of Education, Kumbotso, Kano State, has spent N30 million to procure 90 inter-connected Terabyte capacity computers as part of the institution’s Information Technology Development Initiative.

Similarly, the university has connected all its examination centres with Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) to check examination malpractice and enhance students’ performance.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Yahaya Bunkure, said this while presenting 90 assorted computers to the institution’s academic union.

He said the supply of the gadgets was financed from the university’s revitalization funds.

“We are judiciously spending the money on what the it was meant for, and the mission is to ensure that the Saadatu Rimi University is fully connected with the ICT, to compete favourably with other institutions of higher learning.

“As a university now, we are upgrading almost everything to fully tally with the university system that would make us one of the best, and don’t forget, we have been operating as an institution of higher learning which has produced great leaders and teachers alike across the nation.”

The Chairman of the university’s branch of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Mr Shittu Gargai, said the accessories procured included Smart Board, Protectors and other computer items.

Gargai said the gesture would go a long way in making the university and its staff to buckle up in academic excellence, and that the beneficiaries would be the students and the community at large.

The Secretary of the union, Zubaida Muhammad Musa, commended the vice chancellor for judiciously spending the funds given to the institution. (NAN)

By Aminu Garko