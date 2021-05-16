Kano State orders schools resumption

Kano State government directed on Sunday that pupils and students should to on Monday, May 17 since the Eid el-Fitri holiday over.

The directive did not cover the 36 boarding schools government ordered closed early in the year on security grounds.

Commissioner for Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru said in a statement issued by the ministry’ spokesman, Mr Yusuf, that defaulting pupils and students would be sanctioned.

Sanusi-Kiru added that the ministry had made adequate arrangements for monitoring to ensure .

He warned that government would not fold its arms and look the other way while students and parents chose the day convenient for the children to to .

“All boarding students are to to their schools on Sunday May 16, while Day schools students are to to their schools on May 17,’’ the commissioner was quoted as saying.

“Government committing lots of resources to facilitate good learning and teaching environment.

“There , therefore, the need for a reciprocating gesture by parents and students to return to school on stipulated dates,’’ the commissioner stressed. (NAN)

